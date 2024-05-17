Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $58,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,563,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,471,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,151 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 367 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 40.4% during the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ META traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $471.91. 9,979,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,781,025. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.19 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $486.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total transaction of $268,606.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,819,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total value of $268,606.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,819,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 995,132 shares of company stock worth $489,800,301. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.