Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,305 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,196 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,625,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,256,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $631,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,382 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $187,111,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $416,800,000 after buying an additional 2,278,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,677.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,300,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $141,651,000 after buying an additional 2,171,210 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,463,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,481,197. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.