Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,320 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.69. 903,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,188. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.09. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

