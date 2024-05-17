Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 47,014 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,014 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $50,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VIG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.02. The stock had a trading volume of 611,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,655. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $184.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

