Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33,517 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 875.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %

WMT traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,268,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,890,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average is $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $520.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

