Belden (NYSE:BDC) PT Raised to $115.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BDC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Get Belden alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BDC

Belden Stock Up 0.2 %

BDC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.55. The stock had a trading volume of 95,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,897. Belden has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.48.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 662.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 33,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.