Benchmark Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $450.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 27.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $617.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $639.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $603.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $1,450,476,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

