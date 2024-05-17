Benchmark Raises Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $19.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TME has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

