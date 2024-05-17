Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Janus International Group Price Performance

JBI stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. 316,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,179. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.95. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth $36,243,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Janus International Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,636,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,953 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,096,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Janus International Group by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,460,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

