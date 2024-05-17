Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Medicine Man Technologies (OTC:SHWZ)

Medicine Man Technologies (OTC:SHWZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.
Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance
Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile
Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Others segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.
