Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. 1,623,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.43.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 563.97% and a negative return on equity of 59.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rigetti Computing will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing

In other Rigetti Computing news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,052,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 73,836 shares of company stock worth $138,868 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,657.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,789,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289,169 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 3,302.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,020,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 990,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 753,110 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 9.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 174,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

