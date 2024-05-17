Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BENPG) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.24

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BENPG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, May 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.242 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s previous interim dividend of $0.19.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Bargain Alert: Lululemon Shares Could Be About To Hit Rally Mode
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Bears Sent a False Alarm for Under Armour Stock
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Gamestop is Heading Back to $10 or Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.