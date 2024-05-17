Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BHLB

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $23.39 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 27,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $605,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,855 shares in the company, valued at $265,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $223,542.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $605,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,907.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 201,948 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 777.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 314,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 279,071 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 53,162 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.