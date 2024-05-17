B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Director Buys $1,073,750.00 in Stock

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Sherrill acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,468.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.70.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $475.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.93 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -52.78%.

BGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in B&G Foods by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

