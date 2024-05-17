Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Down to $1,077.20

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,077.20, but opened at $1,055.00. Biglari shares last traded at $1,055.00, with a volume of 167 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Biglari alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BH.A

Biglari Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $982.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $856.15. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 24th. The company reported $154.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.67 million during the quarter.

About Biglari

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.