Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Down to $1,077.20

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,077.20, but opened at $1,055.00. Biglari shares last traded at $1,055.00, with a volume of 167 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
Biglari Stock Down 5.8 %
Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 24th. The company reported $154.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.67 million during the quarter.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
