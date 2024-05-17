BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,111,000 after buying an additional 1,336,886 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,163,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,906,000 after acquiring an additional 275,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,378,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,953,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,308,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,754,000 after purchasing an additional 126,680 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,929,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $90,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 562,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,795,041.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $348,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,188,672.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $90,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 562,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,795,041.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,079 shares of company stock worth $9,528,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

