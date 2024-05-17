BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $113.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMRN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average is $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $205,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,436. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

