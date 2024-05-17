Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 28th

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

TSE BIR traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.09. 236,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$4.61 and a one year high of C$8.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 150.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of C$183.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0897456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIR shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.42.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

