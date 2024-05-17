Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BDT stock traded up C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$21.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$8.01 and a 12-month high of C$22.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.87.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.63 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.7862191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.29.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

