Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BDT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.71.

Shares of BDT traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 123,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,614. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$8.01 and a 52-week high of C$22.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of C$792.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.7862191 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

