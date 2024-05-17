Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Birks Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

