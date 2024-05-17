Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of BTM opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bitcoin Depot has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bitcoin Depot will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $125,101.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 759,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $125,101.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,538.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,104,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,260 over the last three months. 20.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $902,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $2,105,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter worth about $368,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

