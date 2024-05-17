BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Joshua Horowitz Buys 2,893 Shares

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $38,274.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Joshua Horowitz bought 8,169 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $112,487.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 million, a P/E ratio of 685.00 and a beta of 1.18. BK Technologies Co. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $16.85.

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 4.01% of BK Technologies worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

