Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 27,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Blackboxstocks Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBX opened at $3.05 on Friday. Blackboxstocks has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 150.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

