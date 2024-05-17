BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.64) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 192.50 ($2.42).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

