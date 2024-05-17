Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $126.40. 621,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,740. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.06 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

