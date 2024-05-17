Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.07.

NYSE OBDC opened at $16.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.71%.

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

