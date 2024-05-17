Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Shares Down 18.7%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 113,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 136,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$88.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

