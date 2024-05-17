BMO Capital Markets Cuts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$79.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.09.

SLF stock opened at C$70.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.19. The stock has a market cap of C$40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$61.84 and a twelve month high of C$74.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00. In related news, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,235.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total value of C$1,191,120.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

