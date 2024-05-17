Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $182.24 and last traded at $182.36. Approximately 1,276,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,174,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

