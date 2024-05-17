Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Boralex Stock Up 1.8 %

TSE:BLX opened at C$31.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.19. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$25.40 and a 1 year high of C$39.50.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.30 million. Boralex had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.8788592 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLX shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boralex

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.