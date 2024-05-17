Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Boralex Stock Up 1.8 %
TSE:BLX opened at C$31.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.19. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$25.40 and a 1 year high of C$39.50.
Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.30 million. Boralex had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.8788592 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Boralex Company Profile
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.
