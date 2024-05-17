Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BLX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.13.

Get Boralex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLX

Boralex Price Performance

TSE:BLX traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,652. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.19. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$25.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.30 million. Boralex had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.8788592 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.