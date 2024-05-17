Boston Partners Acquires 30,072 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,072 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in J.Jill were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Price Performance

JILL opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. J.Jill, Inc. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $32.96.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 194.65%. The company had revenue of $149.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Insider Activity at J.Jill

In other news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 4,188 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $122,247.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $122,247.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eck sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $445,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,018.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,190 shares of company stock worth $1,249,007 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

