Boston Partners Lowers Stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99,697 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 125.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long acquired 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $76,935.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 940,798 shares in the company, valued at $14,159,009.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAMG shares. StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $221.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

