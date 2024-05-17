Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of Assurant worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Assurant by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 52.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 839.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $175.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.69. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

