Boston Partners Purchases 17,411 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock opened at $158.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.03.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.