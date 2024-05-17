Boston Partners Sells 61,091 Shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,091 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.14% of biote worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of biote by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,284,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of biote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of biote by 768.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in biote during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

biote Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTMD opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a market cap of $435.26 million, a PE ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.87. biote Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

biote ( NASDAQ:BTMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. biote had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that biote Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on biote in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.55 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of biote in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of biote in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, biote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

