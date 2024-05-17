Boston Partners Trims Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $208,479.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,589 shares in the company, valued at $38,265,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $208,479.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,265,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,770 shares of company stock worth $4,852,970 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

JNPR stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JNPR

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.