Boston Partners Trims Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,869 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,463,420 shares during the period. Boston Partners' holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,150,000 after purchasing an additional 342,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,181,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,629,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,987,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,952,000 after acquiring an additional 299,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average is $88.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SONY. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

