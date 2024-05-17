Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$325.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$340.00 to C$325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$301.85.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$1.35 on Thursday, reaching C$234.01. The company had a trading volume of 55,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,897. The firm has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$277.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$278.05. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$228.56 and a 1 year high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

