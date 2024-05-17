Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$350.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$375.00 to C$350.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYD. National Bankshares raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$301.85.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

TSE BYD traded down C$1.35 on Thursday, hitting C$234.01. 55,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$277.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$278.05. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$228.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$324.75. The firm has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

