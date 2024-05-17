Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$310.00 to C$290.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$301.85.

TSE BYD traded down C$1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$234.01. The company had a trading volume of 55,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,897. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$277.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$278.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$228.56 and a 52 week high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

