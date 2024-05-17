BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. AlphaValue cut BP to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.28) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.41) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 628.57 ($7.89).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 489.30 ($6.15) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 505.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 482.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62. BP has a one year low of GBX 441.05 ($5.54) and a one year high of GBX 562.30 ($7.06). The stock has a market cap of £82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 3,235.29%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 72 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £372.24 ($467.52). Insiders have bought 82 shares of company stock valued at $42,104 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

