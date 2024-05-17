Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Trading Down 55.3%

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) fell 55.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.28 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). 564,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 594% from the average session volume of 81,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

The firm has a market cap of £3.03 million, a P/E ratio of 250.00 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.91.

About Braveheart Investment Group

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

