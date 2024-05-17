Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

Shares of BAERW remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Bridger Aerospace Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.