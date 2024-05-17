Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $16.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,395.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,309.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,178.28. The stock has a market cap of $646.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $656.00 and a twelve month high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

