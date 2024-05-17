Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.13 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Broadwind updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Broadwind Trading Up 4.2 %

BWEN opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. Broadwind has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWEN. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

