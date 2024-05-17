Brokerages Set Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) PT at $30.50

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $14.40 on Friday. Immunome has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $863.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 69.74% and a negative net margin of 761.92%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Immunome will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Immunome by 113.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,451 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Immunome by 26.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,139 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the first quarter worth about $10,994,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunome by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 279,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

