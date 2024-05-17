Brokerages Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Target Price at $29.59

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.37.

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,199.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.