Brokers Issue Forecasts for Centuri Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CTRI)

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Centuri in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centuri’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baird R W upgraded Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Centuri stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. Centuri has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

In other news, Director Julie Dill acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centuri news, Director Julie Dill bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Fehrman bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $740,250 in the last ninety days.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services encompassing design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

